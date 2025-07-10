Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Revival Series Order Official; Braff, Faison, Chalke Returning

ABC gave a series order for Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence's revival series, with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke set to return.

Article Summary ABC orders a Scrubs revival for the 2025-2026 season, reuniting the beloved medical comedy cast and creators

Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke return, with more original cast likely to join the sequel series

Bill Lawrence returns as executive producer and showrunner, building on the series' original team and vision

The new series blends classic Scrubs heart and humor with fresh faces, revisiting Sacred Heart's ever-changing world

After over a year of the cast and creative team teasing the possibility, it's finally official. ABC has given a straight-to-series order for a revival of the beloved medical comedy-drama, Scrubs, for the 2025-2026 season. As has been expected, some very familiar faces are set to return, with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke confirmed to be back in, with more original cast members likely to be announced. Original series creator Bill Lawrence is also returning as an executive producer and will serve as showrunner alongside Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra. Braff, Faison, and Chalke are also set to executive produce.

The news comes after months of increasingly positive updates from Lawrence. Speaking at the Writers Guild Awards back in February, the series creator confirmed a writers' room was being assembled. "We're in the process of the cool thing, putting the writers together. And it's the best thing in the world to see that some of the most talented writers in the world wrote on that show, and they're all still friends, and my friends. And so [we] have a combination of the old and new. We're just starting to build it right now. And I expect it to make an appearance very soon," Lawrence revealed.

That followed comments from last fall where Lawrence confirmed a revival was "getting really close to being figured out" and that his vision was for a sequel series that combined a revival and a reboot. "I think the only real reason to do it is a combo," Lawrence explained at the time. "A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it's a calling. There's no cliché 'rich doctors playing golf' — that's not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things."

Here's the official logline for the upcoming series: "JD (Braff) & Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way." Lawrence has also issued a statement, saying, "Scrubs means so very much to me. So excited for the chance to get the band back together."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!