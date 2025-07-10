Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: sdcc, south park

South Park Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone Set for SDCC 2025

Nearly a decade after their last visit, South Park Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will be taking part in a panel during SDCC 2025.

Article Summary South Park creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone return to SDCC 2025 for a rare Hall H panel appearance.

Parker and Stone join Mike Judge and Andy Samberg for an adult animation spotlight at Comic-Con.

Special South Park fan activation in downtown San Diego promises merch, cosplay, trivia, and more.

Parker & Stone discuss show origins, network rejections, and classic behind-the-scenes stories.

We're assuming that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and their Paramount bosses have smoothed things over regarding the ongoing merger with Skydance. Why? Because Parker and Stone will be taking part in an adult animation panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2025, returning to SDCC for the first time in nearly a decade. Joining the duo in Hall H for the panel on Thursday, July 24th ( a day after South Park Season 27 debuts) at 6:45 pm are Beavis and Butt-Head's Mike Judge and Digman! creator Andy Samberg.

"The home for adult animation, Comedy Central, celebrates their upcoming slate with the creators and cast of the hit series 'South Park,' 'Beavis And Butt-Head,' and 'Digman!'. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Mike Judge, and Andy Samberg return to SDCC to share behind-the-scenes stories from over 30 years in animation," reads the official overview of the panel, first reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood. In addition, South Park fans will have a chance to check out an activation in downtown San Diego that will include interactive photo moments, giveaways, exclusive merch, cosplay contests, trivia, karaoke, and more. The activation will run July 25 and 26 from 11 am to 11:30 pm PT and will be located at Quartyard (1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101).

South Park Creators Discuss Animated Series' Origins

Parker & Stone checked in with hosts Doug Herzog (former network executive at MTV, Comedy Central & FOX) & Jen Chaney (TV critic at New York Magazine/Vulture) on Basic!, a podcast series offering a look back to the glory days of basic cable history. While we don't want to spoil the episode for you because it's definitely a must-listen for fans interested in knowing a lot of the behind-the-scenes happenings, there were some highlights that we wanted to point out. First up, MTV passed on the series outright, while FOX was only interested if the series could be adjusted to focus on a family and not four kids (looking to apply to South Park what they thought it was about The Simpsons that made it work).

And at around the 21:20 mark, we have to give Herzog a ton of credit for throwing himself on his creative word by admitting that he tried to stop Parker & Stone from killing Kenny every week. That conversation segued directly into how Mr. Hankey, The Christmas Poo (S01E09), helped "mainstream" poop, as well as a great anecdote about how many a piece of poop was a bridge too far for one Comedy Central executive.

And then, starting around the 28:20 mark, the trio discuss the "The Gauntlet" short created for the 2020 MTV Movie Awards, spoofing Russell Crowe's Gladiator and John Travolta's Battlefield: Earth. When word hit that the short ended with a Cartman/toilet paper joke that wasn't too flattering to L. Rob Hubbard (author of Battlefield: Earth), Dianetics & Scientology, Isaac Hayes (Chef), who was a Scientologist, asked the show's creators if a Scienologist rep could see the short before it aired. Now, we get the backstory on how The Church of Scientology learned what was in the short at the same time as the rest of us did.

And here's your chance to check out the entire episode for yourselves – a "must" for any South Park fans:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Parker and Stone produce the long-running animated series alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman serve as producers, with Christopher Brion serving as the creative director of South Park Digital Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!