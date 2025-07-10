Always Sunny Returns, TBBT Spinoff & Wednesday: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Netflix's Solo Leveling, TBS's AEW Dynamite, "The Big Bang Theory" Spinoff, Brooklyn Nine-Nine & Andre Braugher, HBO's Euphoria, Crunchyroll & Mercedes Moné, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Netflix's Long Story Short, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, HBO Max, Peacock's Twisted Metal, Netflix's Wednesday, Crunchyroll's Tokyo Ghoul, and more!
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob Mac Makes Bold Season 17 Claim
Solo Leveling: Netflix Producing Live-Action Adapt; Woo-seok Cast
AEW Dynamite Preview: Why The Chadster is "All Out" on AEW
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17: Our S17E01 & E02 Preview
The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Goes Sci-Fi, Gets HBO Max Series Order
CSI: Miami Director Rob Zombie Pays Tribute to Michael Madsen
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Samberg Reflects on Braugher Embracing Comedy
Euphoria: Sydney Sweeney "Very Shocked" by Cassie's Season 3 Story
Crunchyroll, Mercedes Moné Teaming for Anime/Wrestling Clothing Line
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Finale: The Disciple's Final Move
Crystal Lake Showrunner Shares BTS Look; Love for Huey Lewis, The News
Long Story Short Teaser Previews BoJack Horseman Creator's New Series
Rick and Morty Season 8 Ep. 8: "Nomortland" Preview: Too Many Jerrys?
The Morning Show Season 4 Official Teaser Previews Big Time Jump
Max Officially Re-Rebranded Back to HBO Max as Identity Crisis Ends
Twisted Metal Season 2 Official Trailer: It's Tournament Time!
Wednesday Is Keeping an Eye Out for Trouble: Season 2 Official Trailer
Dexter: Resurrection, Wonder Man, SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Sink Your Teeth: Tokyo Ghoul Celebration Hitting Cinemas for 1 Day
