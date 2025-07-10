Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Always Sunny Returns, TBBT Spinoff & Wednesday: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, The Big Bang Theory, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Rick and Morty, Wednesday, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, July 10, 2025:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob Mac Makes Bold Season 17 Claim

Solo Leveling: Netflix Producing Live-Action Adapt; Woo-seok Cast

AEW Dynamite Preview: Why The Chadster is "All Out" on AEW

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17: Our S17E01 & E02 Preview

The Big Bang Theory Spinoff Goes Sci-Fi, Gets HBO Max Series Order

CSI: Miami Director Rob Zombie Pays Tribute to Michael Madsen

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Samberg Reflects on Braugher Embracing Comedy

Euphoria: Sydney Sweeney "Very Shocked" by Cassie's Season 3 Story

Crunchyroll, Mercedes Moné Teaming for Anime/Wrestling Clothing Line

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Finale: The Disciple's Final Move

Crystal Lake Showrunner Shares BTS Look; Love for Huey Lewis, The News

Long Story Short Teaser Previews BoJack Horseman Creator's New Series

Rick and Morty Season 8 Ep. 8: "Nomortland" Preview: Too Many Jerrys?

The Morning Show Season 4 Official Teaser Previews Big Time Jump

Max Officially Re-Rebranded Back to HBO Max as Identity Crisis Ends

Twisted Metal Season 2 Official Trailer: It's Tournament Time!

Wednesday Is Keeping an Eye Out for Trouble: Season 2 Official Trailer

Sink Your Teeth: Tokyo Ghoul Celebration Hitting Cinemas for 1 Day

