Ironheart, Reacher, MST3K, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

What if I'd been the one to say goodbye, goodbye/Could you smile when inside you just want to cry, want to cry/What if I'd been the one to say goodbye, goodbye/Could you smile when it hurts so deep inside, and it never fades away/Never fades away/No, it don't fade away… from the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to 38 Special for "If I'd Been The One" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes our best look yet at Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams as Ironheart, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K) announcing 2022 Turkey Day Marathon info, Alan Ritchson checking in from the set during the filming of the second season of Amazon's Reacher, and filming getting underway on HBO's True Detective: Night Country.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood, The CW's Gotham Knights, HBO's Succession, Disney+'s "Indiana Jones," USA Network's WWE NXT, HBO Max's Property Brothers, Chopped & Holiday Baking Championship; Netflix's Wednesday, HBO Max's Titans, The Masked Singer/Ryan Reynolds, HBO's His Dark Materials, The CW's Superman & Lois and Walker; AMC's The Walking Dead, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Disney+'s Zootopia+, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and more!

Dune: The Sisterhood Taps Travis Fimmel for HBO Max Prequel Series

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Checks In with Fans from Season 2 Filming

Gotham Knights: Lauren Stamile, Damon Dayoub Set for Recurring Roles

Succession Season 4: HBO Spotlights Brian Cox in BTS Preview

Indiana Jones Series Reportedly Being Eyed by Lucasfilm, Disney+

NXT Tonight Will See A Title Rematch Headlining A Packed Show

Property Brothers, Chopped & Holiday Baking Heading To HBO Max

Nikki Cross Gave the WWE 24/7 Championship the Ending it Deserved

Wednesday: Netflix Shares Tim Burton Series Opening Title Sequence

Titans Season 4 Ep. 3 Preview; Morgan on Brother Blood Mirror Moment

The Masked Singer: Ryan Reynolds on "Traumatizing" Korean Experience

Giveaway: Win A Copy Of A Discovery Of Witches: The Complete Trilogy

Mystery Science Theater 3000 "Enhanced" 2022 Turkey Day Marathon Info

His Dark Materials Releases Season 3 Character Profile Key Art Posters

Superman & Lois, Walker & More: The CW/Nexstar News Gets Worse

True Detective: Night Country Filming Start: BTS Image, Script Excerpt

5 Takeaways from Austin Theory's Failed MITB Cash-In on WWE Raw

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Pushes Back on Carol Conspiracy Trolls

What We Do in The Shadows: Harvey Guillén on Guillermo's S04 Growth

Saturday Night Live Intro Video Welcomes Dave Chappelle, Black Star

Zootopia+ Official Trailer Unveiled For Disney+ Original Series

Ironheart: Check Out Our Best Look Yet at Riri Williams in Armor Mode

Star Trek: Picard Season 3: USS Titan Interface, New Score Previewed

