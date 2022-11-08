The Acolyte, Rick and Morty, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Disney+ & Lucasfilm's "Star Wars" series The Acolyte confirms its main cast & shares a behind-the-scenes look, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty dropping a Season 6 midseason trailer, Amazon's Carnival Row confirming that the second & final season drops in February 2023, NBC's Melissa Rauch-starring Night Court hitting screens this January, and the BBC's Doctor Who/Disney deal reportedly resulting in a big budget boost for the long-running sci-fi series.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Acolyte, Rick and Morty, Night Court & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Disney+'s Ironheart, AMC's The Walking Dead Universe, USA Network's WWE Raw, FX's Fargo, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Misha Collins, ABC's The Rookie & The Rookie: Feds, Amazon's The Boys, Netflix's Gears of War, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Netflix's The Watcher & "Monster" anthology, Disney+/Canada, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, November 8, 2022:

Ironheart "A Direct Sequel" to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Moore

The Walking Dead Releases Season 11 Episode 23 "Family" Images

Doctor Who/Disney Deal Could Lead to Big-Budget Series 14 Adventures

WWE Raw Preview: Seth Rollins Issues US Title Open Challenge

Fargo Season 5: Dave Foley Joins Cast as Series Regular

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Welcomes Sasheer Zamata; Eric Andre Rumor

Misha Collins Reaches Out to Gen Z, Millennial Voters As Only He Can

Night Court Back in Session This January with 2-Episode Premiere

The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds Take Tuesdays This January with Crossover

The Boys: Kripke on Why You Want Dad Jokes, Why You NEED Dad Jokes

Gears of War: Netflix Developing Animated Series, Live-Action Film

Interview with the Vampire Episode 7 Preview: Can They Break Free?

Braun Strowman Has Again Stuck His Large Foot In His Large Mouth

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Casts Poésy, Nagaitis: Details

The Watcher Season 2, New Non-Dahmer "Monster" Installments Confirmed

Carnival Row Returns for Final Season This February; Teaser Released

Will Canadians (Politely) Consider Cutting Disney+ to Save Money?

Rick and Morty Season 6 Promo: Rick & Dr. Wong Set Some Boundaries

The Acolyte: "Star Wars" Series Cast Revealed; BTS Image Released

American Horror Story: NYC Eps. 7/8 Preview: Are We Missing Something?

Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 18 Served Up More Slices of Life: Review

What We Do in the Shadows EP Kyle Newacheck Talks S04, Teases S05

