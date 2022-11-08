NXT Tonight Will See A Title Rematch Headlining A Packed Show

I have always thought that NXT should feature as much wrestling as possible and not worry so much about the other stuff. If NXT is supposed to be for developing the WWE stars of tomorrow, then they should be really focusing on their craft and figuring that all out. This focus was lost a bit during the NXT 2.0 era last year, certainly compared to what NXT had once been. Luckily though, it appears things are back on track down in Orlando and the focus is squarely on in-ring action again. Of course, there are still promos and storylines (it is pro wrestling), but everything should be centered around wrestling matches and their importance. Tonight's NXT card appears to have a nice spread of things for viewers, but most of all, it's loaded with matches. Let's take a look.

Speaking of young stars in NXT, the Women's Tag Division has featured the most exciting action for the NXT women over the past couple of months and tonight should be no exception when former Women's Tag Champs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance look to regain what they lost from current Champions Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match.

In the first matchup between Katana Chance & Kayden Carter and Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons, an unseen tag took the titles out of the hands of the challengers and resulted in a restart. The champions made the most of their second chance, as Stark and Lyons now look to make the most of theirs. Following the loss, Stark has appeared increasingly unhinged, as her attempts to take out her frustrations on Indi Hartwell resulted in a loss and apparently a simmering rift with her tag team partner. Who will walk out with the titles when the two rival teams again meet? Don't miss the NXT Women's Tag Team Title Match this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Along with that, tonight we will see NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his challenger, Von Wagner be interviewed by Grayson Waller on The Grayson Waller Effect, Cameron Grimes will face Joe Gacy, Axiom takes on JD McDonagh, Brutus Creed will face Damon Kemp in a Five-Minute Challenge, and Charley Dempsey (son of William Regal) will battle Andre Chase.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.