Is WWE Heading to Atlantic City, New Jersey for SummerSlam?

We've known for months that there's no way WWE would be allowed to hold SummerSlam at the TD Garden in Boston, but WWE only recently came to grips with it, announcing a couple of weeks ago that they would seek a new location. That location would seemingly be at WWE's facilities in Florida, where every WWE show has taken place since the pandemic started. But Vince McMahon is apparently getting bored with that and hoping for a change of scenery for SummerSlam.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, McMahon is eying Atlantic City, New Jersey, as the location for the biggest pro wrestling event of the Summer. In addition to a change of scenery, McMahon is reportedly hoping that fans can attend SummerSlam, though that could be difficult in New Jersey, where coronavirus cases are back up on the rise; additionally, New Jersey doesn't want anyone from Florida coming to the state without quarantining. From F4WOnline's recap of the show:

Meltzer said that Vince McMahon wants to be out of Florida and to give a different look for one of his biggest shows of the year. Meltzer said McMahon "really wants fans" in attendance as well. It's unknown whether NXT TakeOver would be part of the move as well. However, there are some logistical hurdles to clear before that could happen, especially with having any fans in attendance. As of Monday, state mandates are that If the show was indoors, attendance would be limited to a maximum of 25 people and if it was outdoors, it would be 500 people but only if social distancing was observed. State governor Phil Murphy reduced the indoor number to 25 from 100 in the last few days due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. There is also the question of transporting talent and personnel to the state.

Atlantic City has a lot of history for WWE, as the company held WrestleMania 4 and 5 at Donald Trump's casino there so that it would make a good spot for SummerSlam. Trump Plaza has since gone bankrupt, but maybe The President and WWE Hall-of-Famer can put in a good word for his good friends The McMahons anyway. So what do you think, New Jerseyans? Would you be willing to risk getting COVID to attend SummerSlam? WWE will need to make a decision soon since the event is just three weeks away.