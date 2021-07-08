You (Probably) Can't See John Cena At SummerSlam This Year After All

WWE legend and now Hollywood star John Cena has been very vocal about anxiously wanting a return to the ring soon. Many fans assumed his big return would come at next month's SummerSlam, which WWE is planning to make an even bigger extravaganza than usual this year, as it will be one of their first major events in front of a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic. Even more gas was thrown on the fire when Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on SportsNation in June and told Cena to stay away from WWE, leading to speculation that a Cena/Reigns match could headline the show. Well, as we've learned today, Cena might be a bit too busy to return this August.

According to Deadline, John Cena will be starring in the new Matthew Vaughn spy film Argylle, which begins shooting in Europe next month. While starring in a big new franchise film that will start filming at the same time as SummerSlam would probably serve as enough of a disqualifier for his wrestling at the event, the production will be in Europe, which is still under very strict quarantine rules for those entering and leaving the continent.

SummerSlam is scheduled for August 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While it's possible that John Cena won't be required to start filming as soon as production begins next month, it's incredibly hard to imagine a situation where the film's producers would allow him to go and potentially get hurt in a wrestling match and then have to go through a quarantine process upon entering Europe and then eventually join fellow castmates Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, and Samuel L. Jackson.

And that's neglecting how he would require time to train and get into "ring shape" and do a program with Reigns or whoever his opponent would be beforehand.

Juggling being an in-demand Hollywood actor and being a WWE superstar is nearly impossible if you want to be good at both. There's a reason we don't see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on WWE TV much and it's because he made the wise choice and decided to value an acting career over a wrestling career. John Cena appears to be a pretty wise fellow himself and I'm sure he'll side with whatever the production requires of him instead of a one-off appearance at SummerSlam.