The Tonight Show: KPop Demon Hunters Singers Rock "Golden" & More

NBC's The Tonight Show released KPop Demon Hunters' Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami performing "Golden" and their interview with Jimmy Fallon.

The trio discussed KPop Demon Hunters' global success, platinum soundtrack, and supernatural recording experience.

Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami also discussed their experience appearing in SNL's Season 51 premiere hosted by Bad Bunny.

You cna also check out the trio's late-night performances from the past few days.

On Tuesday night, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, aka Huntr/X (the fictional girl group in Netflix's hit film KPop Demon Hunters), made their late-night talk show debut when they checked in with Jimmy Fallon and NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Along with a live performance of their hit song "Golden" (which you can check out above), Ejae, Nuna, and Rei Ami had a chance to discuss their appearance on this past weekend's Bad Bunny-hosted Season 51 opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live, what the reaction has been like to the global success of KPop Demon Hunters (including learning that the soundtrack had gone platinum), and even a supernatural encounter they had while filming their hit song.

Ejae, Nuna, and Rei Ami sing the roles of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (Huntr/X), respectively, in the blockbuster streaming film (Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo voice the characters' spoken words). Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released, followed by Fallon's full interview with the trio and a look back at their SNL run:

Here's a look at the social media announcement that hit heading into October, announcing that the singers would be appearing and performing on Fallon's late-night show:

Over the weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live stole some of Fallon's thunder, with the trio appearing in a sketch during the Season 51 premiere. In "KPop Demon Hunters," host Bad Bunny plays a man who is obsessed with Netflix's hit film, though it's not exactly impressing his tablemates (Sarah Sherman, Mikey Day, and Chloe Fineman). That is, until Bowen Yang's Jinu, leader of the demon boy band Saja Boys, shows up to challenge Bad Bunny's character. We won't spoil where it went from there…

Here's a look at the sketch from this past weekend (along with two official images above):

