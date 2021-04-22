James Gunn Finishes The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Script

With all of the growing buzz surrounding James Gunn's upcoming film The Suicide Squad ahead of its August premiere as well as spinoff HBO Max series Peacemaker, it's sometimes easy to forget that the writer/director has some work still going on at the Marvel side of the pop culture universe. And we're not just talking Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but also The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+. You might remember that being one of the 3,287 projects announced during December 2020's Disney Investor Day- this one coming from Marvel Studios and originally announced by Kevin Feige. Well, let's flash ahead approximately four months to today- the day that James "Long Elf" Gunn shared the cover to the finished script. But that wasn't all because as he is apt to do, Gunn was also willing to do a bit of a deep dive into the comments to respond to some questions folks had on Twitter to the news.

Here's a look at Gunn's initial tweet teasing our holiday season 2022 present:

This is the wrapping. The present is inside. #GotGHS 🎅🏽🚀💜 pic.twitter.com/NqDw5s6ed8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 22, 2021

Looking into Gunn's responses, let's start with the obvious- with it being a holiday special, it will be released during "Christmastime 2022"- possibly not long after the Thanksgiving holiday season. Gunn also emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film- and for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but just recently finished the script you're seeing above. As for when the special will take place on the GotG timeline, think after Thor 4 but before GotG Vol. 3.