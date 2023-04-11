James Gunn: No Harley Quinn Prequel; Likes Catwoman; No Firestorm Beef James Gunn did a little more social media rumor housecleaning, shutting down rumblings of a Harley Quinn prequel series, and more.

Because we all know that you can't start off a new week across the pop culture landscape without checking in to see what's going on with DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran as their vision of a new DCU continues to grow & evolve. Though, if we're being honest? About 98.67% of our coverage shines a social media spotlight on what Gunn's got going on with Twitter and Instagram. Along with personal looks behind the scenes of his various projects and some really nice glimpses into his personal life, a key thing that we appreciate about Gunn is his willingness to be air-dropped into the jungles of social media to offer updates, break some news, and (as we're about to see ) shut down the rumor rumblings out there. Now, Gunn's gone on record in the past as being a huge fan of Margot Robbie's (The Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey) portrayal and of the character overall (for example, here). But when a rumor rumbled out there that Robbie was attached to a Harley Quinn prequel series tentatively titled "Harleen," Gunn was asked if there was any truth to it. "There is not."

Here's a screencap of the question and Gunn's response (with individuals' names & additional info redacted out of respect for their privacy. Along with being asked for a "thumbs up" or a "thumbs down" on the rumored series, Gunn was also asked for some quick thoughts on two popular DC Comics characters. We're thinking that this happens because some fans translate what Gunn says he likes & respects into being some kind of automatic DCU "Wonka Golden Ticket" for a film or series.

While his response was pretty straightforward and not surprising when it came to Catwoman, we were on the same page as Gunn when it came to the question about him hating Firestorm. For the record? Gunn not only doesn't hate Firestorm, but it looks like he's curious as to where that could've come from in the first place – take a look: