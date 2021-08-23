Jeopardy! Mayim Bialik Temp Hosting; Richards Still EP, Eps Will Air

As the fallout and finger-pointing continue from Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards stepping down from his recently-announced role as the new syndicated host of the long-running game show, The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will be stepping in to host the daily edition while a search continues for a new host. Originally announced as the new host of primetime specials and spinoffs, Bialik is scheduled for 15 episodes spanning three weeks of programming once production resumes this week (with Sony Television also looking for a new roster of guest hosts).

Less than a day after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called for an investigation into what they said was a "pattern" of offensive comments made while he was a host of The Randumb Show podcast (from 2013 to 2014), Mike Richards is out as the host of the long-running game show Jeopardy! Richards' comments were the subject of a report on the news website The Ringer, which cited examples of repeated use of offensive language, disparaging comments about women's bodies, and more. Richards' comments coming to light was just the latest in a series of clouds surrounding his selection and the legitimacy of the process that was rolled out to find a successor to the late Alex Trebek- with reports that Sony felt it could not move forward with someone to take on the mantle of host with an image that is "too battered" at this point. Still, many are questioning why Richards is able to stay with the show in an executive producer capacity considering his actions. The week's worth of shows that Richards filmed will air (beginning Monday, September 13).

