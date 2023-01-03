Jeremy Renner Posts Image, Message to Well-Wishers From Hospital

Following up on yesterday's reports that Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown) was in "critical but stable" condition following a weather-related snow-plowing accident that required surgery for "blunt chest trauma" as well as "orthopedic injuries," Renner has posted an image of himself on Instagram along with a message to his friends, family & fans. "Thank you all for your kind words. Im (sic) too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," read the brief but heartfelt message, along with a look at a recovering Renner wearing glasses. In addition, Samantha Mast, Renner's publicist, confirmed that the actor was near his Nevada home and was moving snow from his driveway so members of his family could depart from holiday festivities (with members of Renner's family present when the accident happened).

"Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner's personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam shared during a press conference earlier today. "Mr. Renner went to retrieve his Piston Bully, or Snowcat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds, in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his Piston Bully to speak to his family member. At this point, it was observed that the Piston Bully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling Piston Bully, Mr. Renner attempts to get in the driver's seat of the Piston Bully. Based on our investigation, it is at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the Piston Bully." Here's a look at Renner's post from earlier today, followed by a brief look back at the timeline since Sunday night:

Yesterday, Sergeant Kristin Vietti confirmed to Deadline Hollywood that police "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" at 9 am on New Year's Day. "Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident," Vietti continued, adding, "The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident." On Sunday night, a representative confirmed the accident in a statement: "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care." Renner has a home in Washoe County, Nevada, that he's owned for several years. That's important to note since the area received heavy snowfall over the New Year's Eve/Day weekend.

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. Along with Renner, Dillon & Dianne Wiest, the second season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay.