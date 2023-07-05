Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Joe Rogan, LGBTQ, lgbtqia, opinion, pride, rainbows

Joe Rogan Is Tired of LGBTQ Community Taking Away His Pride & Rainbows

Joe Rogan is sending a message to the LGBTQ community: he wants his rainbows, use of the word "pride," and month of June back.

Let me start by offering a little personal insight. I'm not a big fan of organized religion. They're all wacky, sorry – but whatever gets you through the day and doesn't trample the rights of others in the name of some imaginary power? Good on 'ya! But if I was, then my goddess would be Television because She has never done me wrong – even if I didn't realize it at the time. For example? Today's a Wednesday after a pseudo-July 4th holiday weekend (it fell on a Tuesday) that's a little slow when it comes to news, previews, etc., so far. But just when I'm at my lowest, Television lifts me up with this gem about glorified man-child & eighth funniest person on NewsRadio, Joe Rogan, accusing the LGBTQ community of ruining rainbows and the word "pride" for him.

During a recent onslaught of his podcast, Rogan and comedian Tom Segura's "wacky shenanigans" regarding the hot topics of the day brought them to the issue of how Bud Light back-peddled to a bunch of hate regarding their marketing partnership with trans social media & pop culture influencer Dylan Mulvaney. And that's when the less-than-dynamic duo tackled Pride parades, with Rogen dropping this gem, "What's weird is that when you say pride, people immediately think of gay." Hmmm… maybe that's a sign of effective marketing? So the two spent some time in what sounded like mutually odd disbelief that a word could have more than one meaning to it. Rogan even dropped the old, "How wild is that — that they did that?" – because there's no better way to bring people together than to start throwing around "they" and "them" when these topics boil to the surface.

But it didn't stop there – oh, no! For Rogan, it's bad enough that Webster's has to add another definition for "pride" (though that is kinda what they do for a living, so I'm sure they were more than happy to do it on a number of levels). But then there's Pride month… and rainbows… and – can't a man-child just hold onto his manly unicorns, dammit?!? "I imagine you don't even have to say gay pride anymore. You say pride month. How insidious they snuck it in. They slowly took over pride. Like they took over the rainbow," Rogan added – once again, playing fast & loose with that "they" crap, with an added "snuck it in" for the tinfoil hat aficionados listening. "The rainbow has become, I mean, it's gay – rainbow's a gay thing."

