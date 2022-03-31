Joe Rogan, Young Justice, TWD, The Flash & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

When I get high I get high on speed/Top fuel funny car's a drug for me/My heart, my heart/Kick start my heart/Always got the cops coming after me/Custom-built bike doing 103/My heart, my heart/Kick start my heart/Oh, are you ready girls?/Oh, are you ready now?/Whoa, yeah/Kick start my heart, give it a start/Whoa, yeah, baby/Whoa, yeah/Kick start my heart, hope it never stops/Whoa, yeah… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to Mötley Crüe for "Kickstart My Heart" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Joe Rogan finally saying three words in a row that made sense, The CW's The Flash sends Impulse & XS to Earth-Prime, HBO Max's Young Justice: Phantoms previews Arc 4, The CW's Supernatural prequel pilot for "The Winchesters" casts Bianca Kajlich as Sam & Dean's grandmother, FOX's The Masked Singer introduced five more masks as "The Rudy Giuliani Watch" continues, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds intros Lt. Noonien-Singh & Lt. Ortegas, Greg Nicotero & Norman Reedus post from the final day of filming on AMC's The Walking Dead, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look back at our reviews, which include USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, March 31, 2022:

Joe Rogan's 3 Words That Actually Brought Smiles to Our Faces

The Flash Spotlight Shines on Impulse & XS in Arrowverse Crossover

Young Justice: Phantoms – Nightwing & Aquaman Reflect on Those Lost

Fallout: Yellowjackets Star Ella Purnell Joins Amazon Series Adapt

The Walking Dead: Nicotero & Reedus' Final Filming Day Video Hits Hard

Supernatural Prequel Casts Bianca Kajlich as Sam & Dean's Grandmother

Walker: Independence Welcomes Gabriela Quezada to Prequel Pilot Cast

Sailor Moon Gets Exasperated In Hilarious Artwork Now On Auction

Can the Democrats Win in 2022 Without the Help of Dave Bautista?

Dragon Ball Z Fans May Battle In Order To Win This Goku Production Cel

Loki Directors: Season 2 "Something New and Fresh"; Talk Moon Knight

House of the Dragon: HBO Confirms August Debut for GOT Prequel Series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Intros Lt. Noonien-Singh & Lt. Ortegas

The Masked Singer S07 Rudy Giuliani Watch Preview & Masks/Clues Update

Astrid & Lilly Star Samantha Aucoin on SYFY Series & More: Interview

Animal Kingdom S06: Christina Ochoa on Renn/Craig Dynamic, John Wells

Doctor Who "Mind of the Hodiac": Lost Russell T. Davies Story Out Now

Now here's a look at what we had on tap review-wise, with this round including USA Network's WWE NXT 2.0:

NXT 2.0 Recap 3/29: Not Doing Much To Sell NXT Stand & Deliver

