Elliot Page/Viktor Hargreeves, SPN, LOT & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes Netflix's The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page introducing Viktor Hargreeves aka Number 7, Disney+'s The Mandalorian star Carl Weathers confirms Season 3 filming wrap, Supernatural star Misha Collins' "Silent But Deadly" story gets animated, Donald Faison & Zach Braff talk DC's Legends of Tomorrow & Blue Beetle, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds introduces Celia Rose Gooding's Starfleet Cadet Uhura, HBO Max is reportedly in development on a prequel series for the film adaptations of Stephen King's It, HBO Max's Titans shares some new Season 4 looks, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look back at our reviews, which include Disney+'s Moon Knight, FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death, and MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, March 30, 2022:

The Mandalorian Star/Director Carl Weathers Confirms S03 Filming Wrap

Welcome to Derry: HBO Max Reportedly Developing "It" Prequel Series

Supernatural: Misha Collins Silent But Deadly Story Gets Animated

The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves

Ironheart: Anthony Ramos "Blessed" to Be Working with "Dope Squad"

Legends of Tomorrow S08: Faison "Nervous"; More Braff/Blue Beetle Talk

NXT 2.0 Preview 3/29: The Final Episode Before Stand & Deliver

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Trailer Asks: Will The End Justify The Means?

Three Busy Debras Season 2 Trailer: Have What It Takes to Be A Debra?

Will Smith/Chris Rock: Jada Pinkett Smith Here for "Season of Healing"

Star Trek: Frakes & Braga Look Back on Classic TNG Ep "Cause & Effect"

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Jerrod Carmichael & Gunna to Studio 8H

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Intros Celia Rose Gooding's Cadet Uhura

The Steiner Brothers Set for 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Shining Girls Trailer Finds Shifting Realities Haunting Elisabeth Moss

Titans Season 4 Preview Images: Thwaites, Diop, Croft, Orpin & More

Doctor Who: Doctor & Clara Brought Moffat's Grandest Themes To Life

Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Looks at Seven's Journey from Voyager to Picard

Wrestling Stars React To Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars Smackdown

Star Trek Star Majel Barrett's Influence Brought Us Alexa, Siri & More

Now here's a look at what we had on tap review-wise, with this round including Disney+'s Moon Knight, FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death, and MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation:

Moon Knight First Impressions: Buckwild & Complicated Character Study

Bob's Burgers Season 12 E16 Review: Big Bob Lacks Stories For Tina

The Great North Season 2 Episode 16 Review: Making The Moments Last

Our Flag Means Death Fulfills Promise Television Made Long Ago: Review

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 12: Truth Detector

