Doctor Who "Mind of the Hodiac": Lost Russell T. Davies Story Out Now

The long-lost Russell T. Davies Doctor Who story, "Mind of the Hodiac", has regenerated into a new highly-anticipated full-cast audio drama, released today by Big Finish Productions. Colin Baker and Bonnie Langford star in this brand new (old) adventure for the Sixth Doctor and Mel, based on the recently rediscovered unproduced script by Davies. It was thought lost until Davies found it amongst his old papers. Never throw away your old writings, kids!

The once and future Doctor Who showrunner has adapted his spec 1980s story for audio with director Scott Handcock (who has also scripted episode two based on the original notes). The stellar ensemble cast, led by Laurie Kynaston (Derry Girls, How to Build a Girl) as the villainous Hodiac, also includes Annette Badland (who played Margaret Slitheen in Davies' first season of Doctor Who, Ted Lasso), Alexander Vlahos (Outlander, Sanditon), T'Nia Miller (Years and Years, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Raj Ghatak (Ghosts, Ackley Bridge), Sutara Gayle (Magpie Murders, Silent Witness), and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Devs, Wednesday).

Doctor Who — The Lost Stories: Mind of the Hodiac is now available to own as a collector's edition 2-disc CD box set (+ download for just £14.99) or digital download (for just £12.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com. Here's a look at the official overview that was released:

"In the depths of space, the mysterious Hodiac is manipulating the Galactic Stock Exchange to raise money. His aim? To hire mercenaries for a deadly quest across the stars. Meanwhile, on Earth, an ordinary British family is plagued by a series of psychic events. The one thing connecting these events is a magnificent patchwork coat –which just so happens to belong to the Doctor!"

Sixth Doctor Colin Baker said: "When I heard Russell T. Davies had found a script he'd written in the 1980s and that it was going to be released by Big Finish, I honestly didn't think it was going to be for me – but it was! Bonnie Langford and I were playing our parts on TV when he wrote it so it was a genuine honour to know that I was the first Doctor he had written a script for. 'Mind of the Hodiac' is a jolly good adventure. It was also interesting as in the script you can see the germs of the writer he would become. It's a very simple but clever construction with ordinary people and extraordinary things."

Russell T Davies, speaking in Doctor Who Magazine issue 574, said: "Who would have thought, as I sat there in that little flat in Roath in Cardiff, bashing away on an electric typewriter my mother had bought me for my 21st birthday…?"

"Obviously I was writing it in the hope it would be made – and here we are, all these years later. This whole thing… it's very strange that I'm coming back to Doctor Who [on television] at the same time because none of this was planned. But it feels all as one. It feels like a whole. It feels like it was meant to be." Director and writer Scott Handcock added: "I was actually quite nervous going into this project! I think both Russell and I had a panic about what if episode two wasn't up to scratch? I've never been so nervous waiting for a response. Thankfully, however, he loved it. The great thing about working with Russell is he's a collaborator so you're always going to have a healthy back-and-forth even when he's busy spinning 101 other plates."

(Big Finish is currently operating a digital-first release schedule. The mailout of collector's edition CDs will be delayed, but all purchases of this release unlock a digital copy that can be immediately downloaded or played on the Big Finish app from the release date.)