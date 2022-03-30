Can the Democrats Win in 2022 Without the Help of Dave Bautista?

We've held off on reporting it for as long as we could, but there's no denying the facts: Dave Bautista has been politically silenced. Whether it's on the advice of his publicist, at the request of Hollywood movie studios, or simply due to a desire for a less contentious online presence, The Animal stopped his daily tweeting about politics, lashing out at former President Donald Trump and his various political allies in December and hasn't returned to the fray since. At first, we thought that Bautista may have just been busy filming a movie and too busy to launch daily tirades against Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Mike Pence, Donald Trump Jr., Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy, Tucker Carlson, Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, Tommy Tuberville, Lindsay Graham, Mike Lindell, Mo Brooks, and others. However, as we approach the month of April, it's clear that Bautista's absence from the political battlefield is less a temporary withdrawal and more a long-term change to the political status quo.

For over a year since Dave Bautista began relentlessly tweeting about politics during the 2022 election cycle, Bleeding Cool prided ourselves on being your number two source for news about Dave Bautista's tweets (the number one source being technically Dave Bautista's Twitter). Each day, our investigative team closely analyzed Bautista's Twitter feed for any comments that can be turned into clickbait arti– we mean, breaking news, which can still be read at the Bautista vs. Trump archive page.

Dave Bautista's last political tweet came on December 16th, when The Animal posted the following in support of the January 6th investigation:

On the 1-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection, Bautista retweeted the following tweet:

History has shown what happens when attempted insurrections are left unpunished so we've founded the Beer Hall Project with a single focus – to fight on the front lines against the far-right's campaign to erase & revise the events of #January6th Learn more https://t.co/751aDrvSnh pic.twitter.com/yCFoe1WPIH — Beer Hall Project (@BeerHallProject) January 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And since then, he hasn't tweeted a single thing about politics, using his account only to promote his various projects or to tweet in support of his favorite cause, pit bull adoption. There has been no more calling Matt Gaetz a "total scumbag," no more calling Ron DeSantis "a f**king disgrace," and no more accusing Marjorie Taylor Greene of being "inbred" or wondering "who elected this skanky ho" to Congress. Bautista hasn't even applauded the sterilization of Republican men, implied he would put Fox News host Tucker Carlson through a table, or expressed his sexual attraction to coronavirus vaccines. Bautista hasn't even recently compared fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer to "a small-dicked howler monkey." It's like we can hardly recognize this new Dave Bautista at all!

We aren't here to judge Dave Bautista on his choices of what to tweet and what not to tweet. But we do have to wonder how the former WWE Champion's withdrawal from politics will affect the Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections. Without Bautista to endorse candidates in political ads, suggest COVID-deniers be slapped in the face, or accuse Republican men of "cutting off their balls" in support of their former President, Democrats will be seriously vulnerable in the upcoming races that could determine the fate of their Congressional majority. And with Dave Bautista out of the fray, who is even capable of stepping up to tweet every day, dozens of times a day, about Donald Trump and his followers? Other wrestling stars like Mick Foley and Kevin Nash can't produce even a small fraction of Bautista's twitter output during his peak.

It's clear that without Dave Bautista, Democrats are in big trouble this November. And more importantly, Bleeding Cool's quota of low-effort daily clickbait articles about Dave Bautista's tweets is in total jeopardy. For the latter reason if not the former, it's important for Dave Bautista to consider coming back into the fold before it's too late. But if he doesn't come back.. if Dave Bautista truly did tweet too close to the sun like James Gunn and Nick Spencer before him, well… we'll always have that time he offered a $20,000 bounty to catch the "MAGAts" who scratched the word "TRUMP" on the back of a manatee. We miss you, Dave.