John Carpenter's Suburban Screams Trailer Released By Peacock

Here is the trailer for John Carpenter's Suburban Screams, a six-episode horror true story series starting beginning October 13th on Peacock.

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is a show we have not heard about for a while, and out of nowhere, a trailer for the new show just debuted. Coming to Peacock on October 13th, the six-episode series will focus on the horror and dread that can be found in everyday suburbia. Sounds right up his alley. He even returned to the director's chair for one of the episodes. Other directors participating include Jordan Roberts, Michelle Latimer, and Jan Pavlacky. Something about this releasing in October seems perfect. Also interesting to see him involved with horror based on true stories. You can see the trailer below.

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers.

John Carpenter Is Back Just In Time For Halloween.

Streaming can't get enough of this type of true story stuff, and getting someone the caliber of John Carpenter will certainly grab some eyeballs. This has never really been my cup of tea, but the trailer is good, and JC being involved has me curious. Color me intrigued. If nothing else, it will be neat to see how JC will stage the reenactments in his episode.

John Carpenter's Suburban Screams will debut on Peacock starting on October 13th, which is almost to perfect a date.

