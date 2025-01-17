Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: John Cena, The Roku Channel, What Drives You with John Cena

John Cena Gets His Own Driving Chat Show On The Roku Channel (TRAILER)

Premiering January 21st, The Roku Channel's new series What Drives You finds John Cena picking celebrity brains to see what drives them.

John Cena is a super busy man right now. He has season 2 of Peacemaker coming soon; he is on his year-long farewell tour with the WWE, where he just declared himself for the February 1 Royal Rumble match and a new show that is something different from him—titled What Drives You with John Cena, the four-episode show will feature the superstar driving around with people in sports cars and picking their brains about what makes them successful. Those include Logan Paul, Jelly Roll, Travis Barker, and the WWE wrestler The Miz. The cars featured will consist of a Ford Bronco, A Tesla Model X Plaid, a RAM 1500 Laramie, and a 1987 Buick GNX.

John Cena Gets His Own "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee"

Here's what The Roku Channel had to say about the new series: "John Cena is known for his award-winning performances in the ring and on the big screen, but now this global icon is ready to give audiences a front-row seat to his two biggest passions: cars and connecting with people. 'What Drives You' is a breakthrough talk format where John will spend time with the most successful celebrities on the planet and talk about what drives them—both on the road and in their hearts."

Here are the episode descriptions for the show:

EPISODE 1: LOGAN PAUL IN PARADISE

In Puerto Rico, John meets Logan Paul. They go for a drive in Logan's Ford Bronco, talk about career highs and lows, and end up at Logan's gym, where his brother, Jake Paul, is training for a fight.

EPISODE 2: JELLY ROLL, SOUTHERN GENTLEMAN

John Cena visits country singer Jelly Roll in Nashville. They go for a drive in Jelly's RAM 1500 Laramie, and John learns about Jelly's life, from being a convict to his meteoric rise to stardom.

EPISODE 3: TRAVIS BARKER DROPS A BEAT

John meets up with drummer Travis Barker, who shows John his 1987 Buick GNX. After a drive in Travis' Mercedes Benz G-Wagon 4X42, the duo return to Travis' studio to collaborate on an original song.

EPISODE 4: THE MIZ AND MR. CENA

In Los Angeles, John Cena visits his former WWE rival, The Miz. They hit the road in The Miz's Tesla Model X Plaid and talk about how The Miz went from cast member on The Real World to WWE superstar.

What Drives You with John Cena begins streaming on The Roku Channel on January 21.

