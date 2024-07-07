Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, Sports, streaming, TV, WWE | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, John Cena, peacemaker, season 2, wwe

John Cena Got Break From "Peacemaker" Season 2 Filming for WWE MITB

John Cena took a break from filming Peacemaker Season 2 to make his announcement at WWE MITB: "They gave me a weekend off to have some fun."

In case you hadn't heard, professional wrestler, actor, and all-around entertainer John Cena took some time during Saturday night's WWE Money in the Bank event to announce that 2025 will be his final year as an active in-ring performer. Though he had discussed the idea of retiring from the ring in previous interviews, Cena putting a set timeframe made it emotionally all-too-real for many fans. Of course, we also know Cena from his starring turn in DC Studios' Peacemaker – with the second season of writer, director, and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's streaming series currently filming. Speaking with the media after the event, Cena shared that even with a busy filming schedule, the importance of what he was set to announce was more than understood. Beginning after the 23:05 mark in the video above, Cena was asked what the future holds for him, with Cena pivoting to the immediate future. "What is next? I don't know. I'm in the middle of filming 'Peacemaker' Season Two," he responded. "They gave me a weekend off to have some fun."

While we more than understand all of the reasons why the second season will need new opening credits, the following start to the first season will always hold a special place in our hearts for being the reason why we don't skip intros anymore:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoined Gunn and Cena for Peacemaker, reprising his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joined the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprised her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) took on the role of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Alison Araya (Riverdale) & Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) were tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) directed the eight-episode series. Gunn and Peter Safran served as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker was produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. The series explores the origins of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

