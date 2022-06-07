John Cena Will Return to WWE Raw on June 27th

Global entertainment superstar John Cena will return to WWE Raw on June 27th in Laredo TX, WWE revealed Monday. Cena has been mostly absent from WWE since striking it big in Hollywood and ceding the top spot in the company to current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Will Cena stick around for more than one night? Probably not. But it will be nice to see him back in the ring, even if for a brief moment… which would shock the crap out of us if we traveled back in time ten years and told ourselves we were actually looking forward to a Cena appearance.

WWE announced Cena's return during Monday's episode of WWE Raw.

Cena retweeted WWE's announcement and commented:

WWE is celebrating 20 Years of John Cena all month long, with stars paying tribute to the sixteen-time WWE Champion.

Cena also responded to those tributes:

Success isn't defined by what you have done, but what you pass onto those who come next. If honesty is the core of any relationship, support must be how we show it. Thank you all for the kind words, I'm always in your corner. https://t.co/A3u1Hdst6l — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

It's not clear what Cena will do on Raw in three weeks, but one possibility is a segment with current United States Champion Theory, who many view as fitting a similar mold to the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker star. We'll learn more in the weeks to come.