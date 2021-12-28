John Madden, NFL Coach & Broadcaster, Passes Away at Age 85

On Tuesday afternoon, the world learned of the death of legendary NFL football coach & broadcaster John Madden, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85 (the cause of death has not yet been disclosed). "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement included with a press release from the NFL earlier today confirming Madden's passing. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

In the NFL, Madden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders for 10 seasons, winning Super Bowl XI in 1976. But it was his time behind the mic that he would become best known for, joining CBS and teaming with Pat Summerall in 1981. In 1994, Madden and Summerall would move to FOX after the broadcaster has locked in an exclusive rights package for AFC games. NBC would also benefit from Madden's magic behind the mic, having him as analyst and color commentator for Sunday Night Football from 2006 to 2008. Over the course of his broadcasting career, Madden would cover 11 Super Bowls across four networks from 1979-2009, earning 15 Emmy Awards in the process. But Madden's influence extended beyond the football field and announcing booth, with his name synonymous with the nearly 35-year-old video game franchise. Madden was also beloved by Wall Street advertisers as an effective "everyman" pitchman, including his long-running and highly successful deal with Miller Lite; and would also play himself in films such as Christine, Little Giants, The Replacements, and more. Here's a look at reactions to Madden's passing from the NFL as well as the Las Vegas Raiders:

NFL legend John Madden died unexpected this morning. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/FoC1mAzoF6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The NFL is saddened to share the passing of the legendary John Madden. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/MxLFYLfY8k — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary John Madden. Statement » https://t.co/9Drm7UNvf6 pic.twitter.com/HA0GDGPN46 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021 Show Full Tweet