Justified, Lost, CM Punk, FOX "News," TUA & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Queens Of The Stone Age with "Go With The Flow," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's Succession, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Animal Planet's Otter Dynasty, Netflix's Black Mirror, AEW/CM Punk, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The CW's Nancy Drew, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, The CW's Superman & Lois, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show, FX's Justified: City Primeval, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones, Freeform's Cruel Summer, Disney+'s Ahsoka, ABC's LOST, Max's And Just Like That…, FOX "News"/James Van Der Beek, Crunchyroll, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 1, 2023:

Tony Khan Confirms CM Punk for AEW Collision Premiere, Shocking No One

Crunchyroll Updates Music Channel, Adds More Japanese Musical Artists

FOX "News," James Van Der Beek Remind Us Why We're Pacey Fans

And Just Like That S02: Kim Cattrall Reportedly Returning as Samantha

LOST Writer's Statement on Lindelof/Cuse Exposé Includes New Details

Ahsoka: Diana Lee Inosanto Teases Morgan Elsbeth's Backstory & More

Greedy Tony Khan Wants Even More Money for AEW Streaming Deal

Cruel Summer Season 2 Ep. 1 Preview: Megan Likes Her Personal Space

AEW Dynamite Preview: Another Announcement, Tony Khan? Really?

The Righteous Gemstones Blesses Fans with Official Trailer, Key Art

Justified: City Primeval Trailer: Raylan's Ready for a Shootin' Match

The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Preview Intros Eric the Office Janitor

Betsy Braddock Realises Loki Season 2 Is Coming (Spoilers)

Good Omens 2 Opening Title Sequence, Key Art Poster Released

Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 11 "Complications" Trailer Released

The Umbrella Academy S04: Justin H. Min's Goodbye to Ben Hargreeves

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 2 "The Maiden's Rage" Images Released

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Free; Navia Talks Riker/Frakes

Stranger Things 5 NOT In Production; Netflix Tweet Deleted (UPDATE)

Black Mirror Season 6 Official Trailer: New Worlds, New Nightmares

Otter Dynasty: Animal Planet Series Is Aquatic "Game of Thrones"

Stranger Things 5 Production Underway? Netflix France Has Us Confused

Obi-Wan: Deborah Chow on Star Wars Series Future, Season 2 Chances

Succession Spinoffs, Sequels Would Completely Miss The Show's Point

The Flash, LOST, X-Men '97, Netflix/UK & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

