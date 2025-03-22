Posted in: Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon Tickets Available: New English Trailer

Tickets for the omnibus feature film Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, a compilation of the anime series, are now available. Here's the trailer!

Article Summary Get your tickets now for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, debuting in theaters across the US and Canada this April.

Experience an epic compilation of the Kaiju No. 8 anime series, featuring key moments and a new original episode.

Watch the action-packed series in Japanese or English, with subtitles available, at your local theater.

Don’t miss the engaging trailer of the highly anticipated anime event, available for streaming online now.

The monster-sized omnibus anime feature film Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, a compilation of key moments of the main Kaiju No. 8 anime series, Crunchyroll, is coming to theatres in the United States and Canada for an event-style release on April 13th, 14th, and 16th, 2025. It will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English. Now, advance tickets are available for preorder and a new English dub trailer has just been released.

Kaiju No. 8 is adapted from the original manga created by Naoya Matsumoto. It is animated by Production I.G (GHOST IN THE SHELL), with kaiju artwork and design supervision by Studio Khara (Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition, Shin Godzilla Pre Visualization Development). Adapted from the original manga, the anime series debuted in April 2024 and is centered around a group of characters living in a world where giant kaiju (or monsters) attack humanity and the creatures' destructive aftermath.

In a Kaiju-filled Japan, Kafka Hibino works in monster disposal. After reuniting with his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, a rising star in the anti-Kaiju Defense Force, he decides to pursue his abandoned dream of joining the Force… when he suddenly transforms into the powerful "Kaiju No. 8." With help from his junior colleague Reno Ichikawa, Kafka hides his identity while striving towards his life-long dream of passing the Defense Force exam and standing at Mina's side. But when a mysterious, intelligent Kaiju attacks a Defense Force base, Kafka faces a crucial decision in a desperate situation…

The omnibus film Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon features an action-packed recap of season one and a new original episode, "Hoshina's Day Off": "A day off… a rare day of peace for the Defense Force. After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he's supposed to do with free time. He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu! But then things go in an unexpected direction…"

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon has a runtime of 119 minutes and will be released in North American and Canadian theatres on April 13th, 14th, and 15th in both Japanese and English dubbed versions with English subtitles. Tickets are available from Fandango.

Kaiju No. 8 the anime series is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!