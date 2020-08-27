Karrion Kross Relinquishes NXT Championship Due to Injury

Tonight's episode of NXT opened with a bittersweet moment for new NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Due to a separated shoulder, Kross suffered at NXT Takeover XXX in his match against Keith Lee, Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship. From our weekly NXT report, which is, of course, still in progress, here's how it went down.

NXT starts with a recap of NXT Takeover XXX. I feel like I just saw it. I feel like I've been watching wrestling nonstop for a week. That's probably because I've been watching wrestling nonstop for a week. Friday, twice on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and now today. And tomorrow. And Friday. No break from wrestling until Saturday. I'm not sure this is healthy.

Karrion Kross comes out with Scarlett and his new NXT Championship. You know, this entrance isn't bad, but what would be cool is if they gave him a generic video game CAW theme and had him wear a skirt when he goes to the main roster. Kross says he told us so about the whole becoming champion thing. Blah blah blah everyone will suffer and blah blah blah Keith Lee. He talks about his separated shoulder. He likes the pain. Sexually. But he understands that there's no way NXT will let him defend the championship in the condition he's in. He says "On the path there are obstacles, but for me, the obstacle is the path." Deep. He lays the title down in the middle of the ring. "Let this be a warning: this changes absolutely nothing. Doomsday is still coming. Because no matter where the time is told, in the end, everybody pays the toll. And god help the obstacles that will be in my path. Tick tock."

Dude, Brock Lesnar sometimes didn't defend the title for months at a time. Come on.