Keep It Up & Neil Gaiman Will Turn "Good Omens 2" Around Right Now

So what? Did you Good Omens people think Neil Gaiman wasn't going to notice? That he was too busy continually proving the existence of Netflix's "upcoming" (we had to, it was too easy) series adaptation of The Sandman to notice the rumblings going on along the banks of Amazon's Prime Video stream? Oh, he's caught wind of some of you getting a little impatient as to when BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's sequel series to his and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. Well, guess what? You're about one more passive-aggressive question away from (to paraphrase the line from Seinfeld)… NO 'GOOD OMENS 2' FOR YOU! Take a look (and then please keep reading just in case you think this is all serious):

We've actually been enjoying the way Gaiman has been engaging with both fandoms, having a little pushback fun while reminding everyone of how things work with streaming services and how folks don't have nearly the kind of control over things as others might think. So as you can see from the tweets (above and below), it's all just a little fun and no reason to go after anyone on Twitter (thus, the redacted names).

But this? This might just take the title for today's top tweet. Found yourself writing a paper on Good Omens but you're running out of time and need a quick summary? Who better to ask than the co-author… and who better to respond like this?

When the story continues in Good Omens 2, Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. Now here's a look back at Mackinnon's post confirming that filming had wrapped:

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce.

"We are so thrilled that we were able to get so many fabulous actors to return to the 'Good Omens' family. Some of them are reprising roles, some of them are playing completely new characters. And we are just as thrilled by the people coming to the 'Good Omens' team for the first time," Gaiman said in a statement released earlier today. "We have an ensemble cast of astonishing talent, and seeing what they're giving us is a daily treat. I can't wait until the rest of the world gets that treat, too." Mackinnon added, "We are happily working our way through filming 'Good Omens 2' in Scotland and these new cast arrivals will only increase the pleasure of it all. The remarkable Scottish crew are loving making the magic that is 'Good Omens' and we can't wait to share our stories with the world."