Kelly Clarkson Show Taking Top Daytime Spot When Ellen Show Ends

When 2022 rolls around, it appears daytime will be moving on from The Ellen Show and rolling out the red carpet for The Kelly Clarkson Show, with reports that Kelly Clarkson's talk show will headline daytime in leading time periods and markets by Fall of next year (airing in 100% of the country across 200 stations is a huge help). 'These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts," said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Local, in Deadline Hollywood's report.

Earlier this month, Ellen DeGeneres made the news official- saying that the decision was years in the making and that she was looking to move on to other projects and challenges, including film. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres revealed to The Hollywood Reporter exclusively. DeGeneres was asked about last summer's BuzzFeed News expose that included allegations of a toxic workplace- allegations DeGeneres claims she learned from the press. Here's a look at the talk show host's response, which includes addressing if it was the reason she was ending her show as well as what she learned from it. "It almost impacted the show. It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season. So, it's not why I'm stopping but it was hard because I was sitting at home, it was summer, and I see a story that people have to chew gum before they talk to me and I'm like, "Okay, this is hilarious." Then I see another story of some other ridiculous thing and then it just didn't stop. And I wasn't working, so I had no platform, and I didn't want to address it on [Twitter] and I thought if I just don't address it, it's going to go away because it was all so stupid."

But it didn't, and that's where DeGeneres offers a further explanation that appears to push the blame to "the culture today" which apparently "is one where you can't learn and grow" and filled with "mean people." Here's a look at the full response:

"I became a comedian because I wanted to make people feel good. It started when I was 13-years-old, when my parents got divorced, and I wanted to make my mother happy. My whole being is about making people happy. And with the talk show, all I cared about was spreading kindness and compassion and everything I stand for was being attacked. So, it destroyed me, honestly. I'd be lying if I said it didn't. And it makes me really sad that there's so much joy out there from negativity. It's a culture now where there are just mean people, and it's so foreign to me that people get joy out of that. Then, on the heels of it, there are allegations of a toxic workplace and, unfortunately, I learned that through the press. And at first I didn't believe it because I know how happy everybody is here and how every guest talks about, "Man, you have a great place here. Of all the talk shows I've done, everyone here is so happy." That's all I've ever heard.

So, there was an internal investigation, obviously, and we learned some things but this culture we're living is [is one where] no one can make mistakes. And I don't want to generalize because there are some bad people out there and those people shouldn't work again but, in general, the culture today is one where you can't learn and grow, which is, as human beings, what we're here to do. And I can see people looking at that going, "You don't care about what people [went through.]" I care tremendously. It broke my heart when I learned that people here had anything other than a fantastic experience — that people were hurt in any way. I check in now as much as I can through Zoom to different departments and I make sure people know that if there's ever a question or ever anything, they can come to me and I don't know why that was never considered before. I'm not a scary person. I'm really easy to talk to. So, we've all learned from things that we didn't realize — or I didn't realize — were happening. I just want people to trust and know that I am who I appear to be."

