Kenshi Yonezu 2023 TOUR / FANTASY Playing Theaters for One Day Only

Crunchyroll is set to release J-pop superstar Kenshi Yonezu's 2023 TOUR / FANTASY in select US cities for one day only on September 24.

Crunchyroll announced that they will release J-pop mega-superstar Kenshi Yonezu's concert film Kenshi Yonezu 2023 TOUR / FANTASY in select North American cities for one day only on September 24 (with the exception of Los Angeles, which will have a two-day run on September 24 and 25). Fans are invited to experience the cinematic concert film in celebration of Yonezu's highly anticipated sixth album, Lost Corner, which has dropped and is now available digitally worldwide.

Kenshi Yonezu 2023 TOUR / FANTASY was taped during Yonezu's last concert performance held in Yokohama, Japan, at the Yokohama Arena on July 2, 2023. The show features some of his chart-topping hits, including "Lemon," the long-running theme song for the TV series Unnatural, for which Yonezu made Billboard chart history by becoming the first-ever act to score song of the year with the same song for two years; "Chikyugi – Spinning Globe," the theme song for Hayao Miyazaki's Oscar-winning film The Boy and the Heron; "Kick Back," the opening theme song for TV anime Chainsaw Man, for which became the first-ever Japanese language song to reach RIAA Gold certification; and many more. Experience the raw emotion and passion of Kenshi Yonezu's music as well as his electric stage presence as it unfolds on the big screen.

The film, acquired by Crunchyroll and distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, will screen from September 24 to 28, exclusively at Regal LA LIVE in Los Angeles, Regal Union Square in New York, Cineplex Yonge Dundas in Toronto, and in select cinemas in the markets below.

September 24: Los Angeles, London, Paris

September 25: Los Angeles, New York, Toronto

September 26: Sydney

September 28: Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile (cities to be announced)

Running 106 minutes, Kenshi Yonezu 2023 TOUR / FANTASY is directed by Daisuke Shimada and produced by Reissue Records.

Lost Corner is Kenshi Yonezu's first album in nearly four years: "Chikyugi – Spinning Globe" — the theme song of Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki-directed animation film The Boy and the Heron, which won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature; "Kick Back" — the opening theme for TV anime Chainsaw Man, for which Yonezu became the first ever Japanese artist to rank into Spotify's "Top 50 – Global" chart and was the first-ever Japanese language song to reach RIAA Gold certification; "Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing" — the theme song of the latest Final Fantasy XVI, which is a world popular video game series, plus eight brand new never-before-heard songs. The localized physical album will be available on Friday, August 23, in North America (from Milan Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music's Masterworks), in Taiwan (from Sony Music Taiwan), and in Hong Kong (from Sony Music Hong Kong). Additionally, the Lost Corner physical CD will be available worldwide – the North American version is being released in Europe, including the U.K., and the Taiwanese version in South Korea. The digital release is available at https://kenshiyonezu.lnk.to/ lostcorner.

To commemorate the release of the Lost Corner record, fans in Los Angeles may join a unique pop-up event that takes place at the Kiosk-o-thèque on Sunset Boulevard for a full week. The unique event will bring the world of the Japanese music icon to Los Angeles, featuring exclusive merchandise, CDs, and daily screenings of exclusive Kenshi content.

KIOSK-O-THÈQUE – 8224 SUNSET BOULEVARD

Friday, Saturday & Sunday (Aug 24-25): 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Monday & Tuesday (Aug 26-27): 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

