Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 7 Review: A Quest For Neil

AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself launches Allison's (Annie Murphy) story towards the finish line as everything rests on the eighth and final episode of the series. In some places, the timing felt rocky, but overall this was an emotional rollercoaster of an episode perfect for setting up the finale. Warning, potential spoilers are ahead, so feel free to watch the episode and return if you'd like so we can dive in on this episode together.

Kevin Can F**k Himself finally gave the push needed for Tammy (Candace Coke) and Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden) to address unspoken problems and secrets. While Neil (Alex Bonifer) continued to get sudden flashbacks of some trauma, the quest to find him led to an interesting conversation between him and Allison. As it seems like he may care a lot for his sister Patty, in reality, that's not completely true. Neil misses the old days when he did not recognize the isolating actions of Kevin (Eric Petersen) and when Patty picked up after him. The subtle ways Kevin attacks someone his father cares for is a continuing and important theme in these past couple of episodes. It's details like that that have made this series so great.

When it comes to the rocky timeline of the episode, it's nothing significant enough to mess up the story. Kevin Can F**k Himself has done a good job with progressing the stressors and signaling Allison's decision. Allison's movement and quick reaction toward the end of the episode felt a tad too quick, but showing her heading toward that future was really well done. The episode did feel like the end of a season, so it will be interesting to see what they actually do with the series finale. Overall, this episode challenged the emotional core of the series and pushed through some of its awkward timing to make a great setup for the end of its story.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 7 "The Problem" Review by Brittney Bender 9 / 10 AMC's Kevin Can F**k Himself S02E07 "The Problem" challenged the emotional core of the series and pushed through some of its awkward timing to make a great setup for the end of its story. Credits Network AMC