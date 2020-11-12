Kevin Nash Exposes Shocking Plot Against President-Elect Joe Biden

Former WWE star and Hollywood actor Big Sexy Kevin Nash has uncovered a plot to assassinate the president-elect of the United States. Nash, whose wrestling skills earned him six world heavyweight championship reigns in WWE and WCW, has recently turned his attention toward the world of politics, feuding with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump during the election. Nash campaigned on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden and, thanks to his many tweets, surely played a role in Biden's election win earlier this month. But unlike Dave Bautista and Mick Foley, who have taken a break to recharge following the emotionally exhausting election, Nash continues to remain vigilant and has now discovered and exposed an apparent plot to assassinate Joe Biden.

"This assholes got to be the stupidest person on Twitter," said Nash, tweeting a screencap of a person named Rob announcing his intention to kill the president. "Hey Rob it's a felony to plot an assassination of the President of the United States. Good luck with this one."

"Joe Biden is a scumbag, child trafficking, child rapist, satanistand all over mostfucked up human being ever," the tweet Nash is referencing falsely claims of Biden, a Catholic. "Assassinate that motherfucker."

Thankfully, Kevin Nash was on the alert and noticed this tweet before Rob could take things any further. If not for Big Sexy's vigilance, this plot may have gone unnoticed, but thankfully, Nash was on top of things. Could he be angling for a job in National Security once Joe Biden takes office as the next President? Personally, we can't imagine anyone better to have in your cabinet in these difficult and polarizing times, especially as Nash can fill the WWE Hall-of-Famer void that will be left when Trump is finally removed from office.