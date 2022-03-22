Khan Hired by WWE, Will Appear at WrestleMania

WWE has signed Khan to appear at WrestleMania… DJ Valentino Khan, that is! Khan, who last DJed for WWE at SummerSlam last year, is the latest salvo in war of Khans with the heart of the professional wrestling business on the line. It all started when Tony Khan, backed by his father, bumper mogul Shahid Khan, formed AEW, giving WWE its first mainstream competition since the death of WCW. WWE fired back by hiring their own Khan to run the company, and WWE President Nick Khan has presided over a bloodbath of layoffs in order to assert his dominance. But still, he was one Khan against two, so it only makes sense that WWE would want to bolster its Khan quotient by bring DJ Valentino Khan back for WrestleMania.

In an Instagram post featuring WWE Star Rick Boogs, DJ Valentino Khan effectively put all other Khans in the wrestling business on notice, shouting, "I'M PLAYING WRESTLEMANIA! FIRST DJ TO DO IT. A MONUMENTAL EVENT & A DREAM COME TRUE. SEE Y'ALL AT MANIA!"

A press release from WWE states:

DJ Valentino Khan is set to perform at the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The producer and performer made his announcement in style as Rick Boogs pitched in for the reveal. Khan hyped up the crowd at SummerSlam this past August, as WWE's biggest event of 2021 took over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Don't miss The Show of Shows and get your tickets today at www.seatgeek.com/wrestlemania-tickets.

So the Khan wars continue, and this escalation is unlikely to stop until one side's Khans completely destroy the other side's Khans. We'll keep an eye on AEW to see if they respond by bringing in yet another Khan to once again gain the Khan advantage over WWE.

