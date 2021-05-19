Kim's Convenience Season 5: Final Season Hits Netflix This June

The final season of Kim's Convenience, the hit Canadian sitcom from the CBC, will premiere on Netflix on June 2nd. The breakthrough show has been Canada's top sitcom for the last few years and became a global hit thanks to Netflix streaming it. It has become especially popular in South Korea as a point of cultural pride.

Netflix made the announcement today on their official Twitter feed:

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1395018610930716675

This was not originally going to be the final season of Kim's Convenience. The CBC had originally greenlit a 6th and final season, but some kind of behind-the-scenes conflict seems to have occurred, resulting in the show's creators Ins Choi and Kevin White quitting and the producers opted not to continue the show, suggesting that they couldn't find any writers of colour experienced enough to take over the show for its final season.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kim's Convenience Season 5 Trailer | Kim's Convenience (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vYwGbF0oL8)

Fans want to see the reconciliation between Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and his eldest son Jung (Simu Liu) after their years-old estrangement that began even before the series began. That estrangement forms the backstory of the entire show and was actually the story of creator Ins Choi's original play Kim's Convenience from 2011, where Mr. Kim throw Jung out of the house for delinquent behavior, stealing from his father, getting a juvenile record and scandalizing the family. The series itself begins years later when Jung is in his 20s and has a steady job working at the local Handy car rental service but lives separately from the family, rooming with his best friend and co-worker Kimchee (Andrew Phung). His younger sister Janet (Andrea Bang) and mother (Janet Yoon) are still in regular contact with him. Jung runs into Appa from time to time and the two men are cordial with each other, but the vibe between them throughout the series is cordial at best and chilly at worst. For father and son to finally reconcile and the family to officially reunite would be the perfect final arc and ending for the show's final season, but alas this is not to be.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kim's Convenience facts every fan should know (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tE5250-WpEU)

Kim's Convenience has been a major turning point in Asian representation in North American television and popular culture, so no wonder its sudden and premature cancellation would cause such anguish and turmoil amongst fans. At least we'll always have these 5 seasons.