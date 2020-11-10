Knox County Mayor Kane Shoots On "Woke Elitist Progressives"

WWE star and mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Kane, took aim at "woke progressive elitists" in response to a tweet by Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin. Rubin criticized Republicans who refused to accept the results of the presidential election, which saw Joe Biden defeat WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump clean in the middle of the ring. This, in turn, offended Mayor The Big Red Machine, who responded with a tweet of his own.

"Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into 'polite' society," she said. "We have a list."

"It's like Groucho Marx said, 'I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member,'" Mayor Kane tweeted. "Especially if being a member of said club means that I am a woke elitist progressive who looks down their nose at everyone else." He added: "Next thing you know, @JRubinBlogger will be threatening to keep Republicans out of corporate newsrooms. Oh, the humanity!!"

Mayor Kane himself has remained silent on the results of the election, though his tweets to Rubin may provide some clue as to how he feels. Kane, a Republican, won the mayorship of Knox County in 2018, following in the footsteps of his former colleague, Donald Trump, in transitioning from the world of professional wrestling to politics. A Libertarian backed by both Rand Paul and The Undertaker, Kane has eschewed a life of fire and brimstone for one of the low taxes and small government. In response to his tweets, many fans and constituents have asked Mayor Kane where he stands on the election, but he has refused to answer.