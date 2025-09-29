Posted in: Movies, NBC, TV | Tagged: jimmy fallon, kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Singers Set for "Tonight Show"; Performing "Golden"

KPop Demon Hunters singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform "Golden" during their "The Tonight Show" visit on October 7th.

NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is setting itself up for a ratings explosion beginning next week. As if having Taylor Swift on for his Monday, October 6th show was big enough, Jimmy Fallon dropped a teaser on Monday announcing that the singing voices of Huntr/x, the fictional girl group in Netflix's hit film KPop Demon Hunters, are set for his late-night talk show on Tuesday, October 7th, for their first-ever televised appearance and live performance. Ahead of some one-on-one interview time with Fallon, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform the song "Golden." Ejae, Nuna, and Rei Ami sing the roles of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey (HUNTR/X), respectively, in the film. (Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo voice the characters' spoken words).

Here's a look at the social media announcement that hit earlier today (along with a better quality waiting for you above):

Earlier this month, Fallon dropped an interesting teaser that was overflowing with references to Swift and her upcoming new album, The Life of a Showgirl (dropping October 3rd). We've got everything from Fallon placing bets on "10," "6," and "25" (with the wheel hitting "13" – guess whose lucky number that is?) and three showgirls dressed in a style that's very familiar to a certain album cover, to some interesting choice phrases being used (Fallon: "Baby, that's show business for you," the same line that Swift put into play to get the word out about the new album). Shortly after, it was announced that Swift would return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6th, three days after the Oct. 3rd release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Set to kick off at 11:35 pm ET/PT, Swift will be joined by The Diplomat star Keri Russell and a musical performance by the Format.

