Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 6 "Rage" Preview: Nothing Like A Museum Heist

Behind the scenes of The CW's Kung Fu, things have been going pretty well for the new series- having picked up a green light for a second season. In front of the camera, things could be going a lot better for Nicky (Olivia Liang)- who finds herself going more on the offense in tonight's episode "Rage" when plans to retrieve the dagger begin to fall apart. So you know what that means, right? Yup, it's time for an elaborate heist- that and more in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for the next chapter:

Kung Fu Season 1, Episode 6 "Rage": JUSTICE AND REVENGE — When the retrieval of a weapon doesn't go as planned, Nicky (Olivia Liang) takes matters into her own hands. Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) takes Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) on a surprise date and Althea (Shannon Dang) finds herself faced with an ultimatum. Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse and Vanessa Kai also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Lillian Yu.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kung Fu 1×06 Promo "Rage" (HD) The CW martial arts series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvFHiDmooys)

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea's fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

The CW's Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen. Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero, and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Hanelle Culpepper is directing and co-executive producing the pilot episode. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn's House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.