Kung Fu, The Republic Of Sarah Get CW Series Orders

It took a few months, but The CW has found two new series "friends" for Superman & Lois and Walker, which received series orders at the beginning of the year. The reboot of 70s David Carradine-starrer Kung Fu and small-town drama The Republic Of Sarah were both give straight-to-series orders on Tuesday, with all four series joining The CW's 13 current series that were all already renewed for the 2020-2021 season. Other question marks remain, beginning with Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene (though signs are good on that front), which has yet to receive a second season pick-up. The long journey that The Lost Boys has taken continues, as it was rolled by the network along with Maverick. No decision has been made on The 100 spinoff (whose backdoor pilot is expected to air this season) or on Arrow spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries (which aired its backdoor pilot during the eighth and final season of Arrow).

Written by Christina M. Kim and directed by Hanelle Culpepper, and inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman, Kung Fu finds a quarter-life crisis causing a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her. Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Gwendoline Yeo, and Tzi Ma star. Kim and Culpepper executive produce, along with Martin Gero through Quinn's House; and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter via Berlanti Productions. Quinn's House and Berlanti Productions will produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television.