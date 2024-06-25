Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, green lantern, james gunn, lanterns

Lanterns: HBO Gives Green Lantern Series 8-Episode Series Order

HBO has given an eight-episode series order to Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's upcoming Green Lantern series, Lanterns.

It was back in May when we first learned that Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) were creatively involved with DC Studios' Green Lantern series Lanterns, one of the first projects announced as part of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's New DCU. Well, we have a huge update to pass along – HBO has given an eight-episode direct-to-series order, with Mundy serving as showrunner and executive producer. In addition, Lindelof and King will serve as executive producers and co-writers alongside Mundy. The series follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Warner Bros. TV is producing with DC Studios and HBO – with the show based on the popular DC comic characters and universe.

"We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC's 'Green Lantern,'" shared Casey Bloys, chairman/CEO of HBO and Max Content. "As part of James and Peter's vision for the DC Universe, this first new live-action series will mark an exciting new era." Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement, "We're thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC's most compelling characters, and 'Lanterns' brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we're launching next summer with "Superman.'"

When the series was first announced, Safran noted that the series would play a major role in their New DCU. Comparing it to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the "Green Lantern" series is set to focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart – who investigate a mystery that Safran said during the initial rollout "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

