Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre on Discovering His Version of John Stewart

Lanterns star Aaron Pierre on John Stewart and being excited to be on set so he can "discover what your version of this character will be."

While we were more than expecting details on Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country, Ozark), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and Tom King's (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) Aaron Pierre (John Stewart) and Kyle Chandler (Hal Jordan)-starring Green Lanterns series Lanterns to be kept on lockdown, Pierre has been doing his part to share how he's approaching the series, his thoughts on playing John Stewart, how he's looking to do right by the character, and how he's approaching training and "homework." Pierre addressed some of those same topics during a recent GQ profile interview. "John Stewart embodies class, he embodies charisma, he embodies identity, and he embodies strength," Pierre shared about his character. But as familiar as he may be with the character and as much "homework" as he may do on John Stewart and the "Green Lantern" universe, Pierre understands that there's only one place that will really give a chance to define the character. "I'm really excited to get on set because I think that's where you truly begin to discover what your version of this character will be," Pierre added.

Lanterns: A Look Back at Some Things We Know So Far…

"I don't want to give away all that stuff, but I think it's grounded just like, you know if Green Lanterns were real, what the fuck would they be and how would they be, you know?" Gunn shared when asked to explain what he and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran meant when they described the series as "grounded" during his one-on-one with Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast. For those taking issue with the series being described as "terrestrial," Gunn argued that the description is more than appropriate "because it's on Earth; the story takes place on Earth."

While Hal and John are still space-faring heroes, the story being told in Lanterns is Earth-bound – with Gunn adding that scenario is like "most Green Lantern stories." That means "it's not in outer space," and there won't be "a thousand Green Lanterns." Gunn continued, "It's a grounded story that's being told through another lens in a way that's really commensurate. You know it's an HBO series – and it's going to be an HBO series, and I'm happy with that, and I love the scripts." You can check out the segment at around the 32:50 mark in the episode below.

When the series was first announced, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran noted that the series would play a major role in their New DCU. Comparing it to "a huge HBO-quality event" along the lines of "True Detective," the "Green Lantern" series is set to focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart – who investigate a mystery that Safran said during the initial rollout "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we're telling across our film and television. So this is a very important show for us."

Along with Pierre and Chandler, the HBO series also stars Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), and Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys). James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful) has been tapped to helm the opening chapters of the series.

