Law and Order: OC Season 3 Casts Rick Gonzalez, Brent Antonello

With filming back underway on the third season of NBC's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime, viewers are learning who some of the new faces will be when the series returns. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Rick Gonzalez (Arrow, The Lost Symbol) and Brent Antonello (Pam & Tommy, A Jazzman's Blues) have joined the cast as NYPD detectives assigned to the unit.

On Thursday, September 22, Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise officially takes over NBC's Thursday night with a trifecta line-up. First up, we have the Sam Waterston-starring Law & Order returning for Season 22 at 8 p.m., followed by the 24th season of the Mariska Hargitay-starring SVU at 9 p.m. And then things wrap up with the third season of Meloni's spinoff at 10 p.m. Now here's a look back at Meloni's Instagram signaling the start of work on the third season:

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" follows the detectives of the Organized Crime Control Bureau as they work to dismantle New York City's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises. Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD after a decade away and must rebuild his life after a devastating personal loss. Meloni first played the role as an original cast member on "Law & Order: SVU." Stabler's sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with skillful authority, a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and deceivingly smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.

Wolf, Chaiken, Fred Berner, Terry Miller, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski are executive producers for this season. Law & Order: Organized Crime is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.