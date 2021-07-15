Legends Of The Hidden Temple Reboot Taps Cristela Alonzo As Host

News today for fans of Indiana Jones intrigue mixed with Wipeout level contusions. The CW has announced that Cristela Alonzo (Cristela, His Dark Materials) will assume hosting duties on Legends of the Hidden Temple. Described as a reimagining of the popular 90s show, the one-hour series will debut on Sunday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This adult version will presumably have contestants cross a moat, descend the Steps of Knowledge, compete for pendants in the Temple Games for a chance at the Temple Run. These updated challenges will be removed from the confines of a studio and scaled up to more intense challenges and bigger prizes as the contestants navigate through the "jungle," all under the watchful eyes of "Olmec."

In anticipation of working alongside a giant talking Myan head, Alonzo said: "Having grown up on 90's pop culture and actually being a fan of the original Legends of the Hidden Temple, I am thrilled to be hosting the new updated version of the show," She added, "The biggest challenge for me on this show will be trying to simultaneously host it and contain my geeked-out excitement at the same time."

In 2014 quadruple threat Alonzo created, produced, and starred in her own network sitcom, ABC's Cristela. After the emotional cancellation, she guest-hosted on the network's daytime talk show The View. Voicing Cruz Ramirez in Cars 3 Cristela made history by becoming the first Latina to lead a Disney Pixar film.

Just imagine this madness at a full-grown human scale…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Cannonball of Galileo Temple Run (https://youtu.be/7cHJ8xaGmMg)

The CW ordered the re-imaging of the classic Nickelodeon adventure series after a reboot by the short-lived short-form service Quibi. Legends of the Hidden Temple is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment, which produced the original, and Nickelodeon. The series is executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox (Paradise Run).

The CW is adding 'Hidden Temple' to its original non-scripted programming joining adaptations of British shows Would I Lie To You? and Killer Camp. It is also the latest example of cross-pollination between brands owned by ViacomCBS; the CW is part-owned by the media conglomerate, as is Nickelodeon.

The one-hour series will debut on Sunday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.