Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Preview: Nate's Lost in Frat Boy Heaven

Welcome back to this week's preview for DC's Legends of Tomorrow, with "Freaks and Greeks" plucking our "feels" behind the ear nostalgically. See, we used to work in higher education and advised fraternities and sororities for years so we know the kind of things Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Nate (Nick Zano), Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann), and Ava (Jes Macallan) have ahead of them. We're talking beer pong, a little hazing, and someone possibly getting murdered trying to get their hands on the Chalice of Dionysus. It's that last part that I can thankfully say I have almost no experience in, and any organization whose Greek letters look like they're trying to spell out "axe" would be an automatic "red flag". But apparently not for Nate, who looks like he's died and gone to frat boy heaven in the following preview images and promo:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow season 5, episode 12 "Freaks and Greeks": SISTERHOOD – The Legends find themselves going back to college and form a sorority in order to try to retrieve an ancient artifact called the Chalice of Dionyus that will help Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) operate the Loom of Fate. Proud to be back at his college, Nate (Nick Zano) falls under Dion's spell, letting him know of Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann), Ava (Jes Macallan) and Charlie's plan to get the cup. Meanwhile, on a father-daughter weekend, Rory (Dominic Purcell) takes Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) on a college tour, but Rory bails on Lita for an unexpected reason. Tala Ashe and Matt Ryan also star. Nico Sachse directed the episode, written by Matthew Maala and Ubah Mohamed.

