LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation: Disney+ Special Set for This August

So it looks like the universe of LEGO Star Wars will be taking a "Summer Vacation" on August 5th, with Disney+ & the multimedia toy company releasing key art for the new special during today's Star Wars Celebration sessions. While no other details were released beyond the caption with the key art below ("This summer will be fully operational. Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation, an Original special, arrives to [Disney+] August 5"), additional details are expected soon. Considering the success of past specials the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special & the LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, the announcement comes as a pleasant kinda-surprise for fans. Speaking of past specials…

Directed by Ken Cunningham (The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special), the LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales finds Jake Green returning as Poe Dameron, along with Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader. The new additions to the cast included Raphael Alejandro (Raven's Home) as Dean, Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as Graballa the Hutt, Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Vaneé, Christian Slater (Dr. Death) as Ren, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn (Star Wars Resistance) as NI-L8. Now here's a look back at the official trailer:

After the events of "The Rise of Skywalker," Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa's mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader's loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.

The LEGO Holiday Special's David Shayne wrote & executive produced LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, with James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, and Jason Cosler also executive producing.