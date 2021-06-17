Loki: Michael Waldron Talks Rick and Morty, Peaceful Poops & Season 5

With only 3 days until the fifth season of Rick and Morty premieres, everyone is guessing what and who we can expect to show up. Recently, Disney +'s Loki Head Writer and Executive Producer Michael Waldron (Heels) sat down and shared some thoughts on what might have been with Adult Swim's smash animated series. The writer of Season Four, Episode Two "The Old Man and the Seat" actually was in line to take the showrunning reigns for season five before he took over Loki. Today Waldron recalls getting Dan Harmon's(Rick and Morty, Community) support to take on the God of Mischief and answers what the highly anticipated fifth season of Rick and Morty would look like if he was in charge.

As Waldron previously told Bleeding Cool (Link), Dan Harmon had offered the season five of Rick and Morty showrunner position to him just as Loki was offered.

Michael Waldron: Yeah, we had had conversions about that, yes. Mike McMahan was leaving. He created Solar Opposites and Star Trek Lower Decks… So, yeah, Harmon and I had a conversation about me taking over. I'd just come up on the show and everything. That would have been fun in another world. That would have been a blast. But the Loki thing was really, you know, once that came on the radar Dan was very supportive and encouraged me to go after it, once he realized it was live-action. At one point he was like 'Are you really passionate about the character of Loki? It's a, (Rick and Morty) is a pretty successful cartoon.' I was like 'This is a live-action,' he was like 'Oh yeah, go!'

Bleeding Cool: You are responsible for the infamous episode where Rick cannot poop in peace. Do you have your own special place where you like to lock yourself off and drop a deuce?

MW: That's probably related to just all the different places you work, in all the different offices. I think of that as more of a workplace issue. So those secret bathrooms are littered across the different studio lots in Hollywood for sure.

BC: Do you have any thoughts on what season five of "Rick and Morty" would have looked like under your direction?

MW: Probably not entirely different from, well it's still Harmon and [Justin] Roiland's voice and everything, and I think it's like part of the job – just let Dan do his thing. But I know Scott Marder ["It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia," "The Mick"], who is doing that job over there now, is just doing an amazing job (and) is probably a much more of an efficient, good showrunner for that show than I ever would have been. It probably just wouldn't have been on time if I had done the job.

Rick and Morty Season Five premieres Sunday, June 20th at 11 pm EST on Adult Swim. Keep up with Loki, the TVA, and with Waldron's work on Loki, airing Wednesdays on Disney +. Make sure to check out Heels, premiering August 15 on Starz; and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022.

