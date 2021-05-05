Loki Preview: "Death and Destruction" Definitely Not Resume-Builders

Well, that didn't take long. Only hours after Tom Hiddleston officially announced that Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki would be moving its premiere up to Wednesday, June 9 (and claiming Wednesdays as the "new Fridays"), fans are getting a new look at streaming series. In "Doing Great," Time Variance Authority (TVA) Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) shows that he knows exactly who he's dealing with when it comes to Loki- though we're not sure Loki has the same "world view" as Mobius does when it comes to his "past adventures." And yet, it's interesting because Mobius continues to keep seeing an aspect of good in him.

As we were brought up to speed on with the official trailer, Loki (Hiddleston) touched the Tesseract and messed up time and reality royally, so Mobius and the TVA have "persuaded" him to help them set things right. To see why Loki's time may have finally come (though the furies are still out on if that will be a good thing for "The God of Mischief" or not), check out the newest teaser:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doing Great | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EVvK10eFmo8)

Now here's a look at Hiddleston breaking the news- with Loki set to premiere on the streaming service on Wednesday, June 9:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Announcement | Marvel Studios' Loki | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNyLzc3MU_E)

In a recent interview with Empire, Hiddleston teased that there is a lot that viewers could learn about the upcoming series by taking a close look at the series logo. "I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston teased. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

For Hiddleston, that logo speaks to the heart of one of the show's main themes. "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," Hiddleston explained. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW948Va-l10)

Set to hit the streaming service on June 11 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, the series finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston and Wilson on the series are Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, Erika Coleman, and Eugene Cordero.