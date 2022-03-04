Love Is Blind Season 2 Reunion: Shallow Shake Plays Victim (Opinion)

In my time watching the second season of Love Is Blind on Netflix, I had issues with some things from the start but found some couples I cared about saying "I do" with hope for their relationship going forward. What I should have seen coming was a man who saw the opportunity and experiment as "not that different than making a huge purchase."

If you've watched the recently released reunion of Love Is Blind, then please continue to read but if not I beg of you to watch it and see what I've seen. It's obvious from the headline who I intend to focus on in this article, Shake. The man who got rejected by the wonderful individual that is Deepti Vempati (gorgeous in her gown and veil that sunny day) is the same man who had the nerve to be nervous of how things may be edited in the reunion. There are no edits needed for Shake, especially when he smiles during moments where others are experiencing emotional conversations in front of him with drama unfolding that isn't his to hold.

Playing a victim has to get tired… right, Shake? But then again, the exhaustion you experience has to have come partly from uttering desperate pleas for hints of physical appearances in the pods from the other women. Fatphobia, it courses through the veins, doesn't it? Plenty in the world know the type who yell "it's a preference" whether on screen in a reunion or not. Shallow is meant for the waters, not for empathy.

The reunion was rewarding to witness only because of the ways others, including Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey (the hosts), addressed the disgusting display of narcissism and detachment from reality seen in Shake. Women were reduced to body parts and emphasis placed so heavily on attraction by him, so why give him the dignity of a full name and title in this article? Trust me, I've dated, been on dates with, or even known friends-of-friends like Shake before. They see on the surface, deflecting and hurting others so they don't receive the criticism fully. Shake continuing to interrupt everyone didn't help his case or his sad attempt at making a case. This man called Deepti "unattractive," akin to trying to make it work with an aunt, multiple times behind her back as their engagement went on, never discussing his feelings with her as he should have. Love is Blind was never the show for Shake, but some serious rounds of heavy counseling and reflection should have been.

While others took things with grace and maturity, Shake continued to get into people's business and interrupting as usual. Nick Thompson admitted to unfollowing him on socials and calling his time witnessing the posts as "unbearable." I don't blame Thompson at all and I could see his anger rise on the studio's couch as mine did while watching from my own. Shake found everything to be tough or something he refused to take seriously as if that was other people's fault and not his own. When someone called him "fake as fuck", I began to clap because he deserved to be called out. He truly just wanted someone to fuck and discard, especially if things didn't go the way he wanted them to in his mind. "Love is not purely blind to me", said Shake towards the end of the Love is Blind reunion and I take his words as fact. He doesn't truly care to invest, and I don't think he ever did. What could have been a reality check for him instead became an opportunity to stir the pot and bring himself up in the twisted portions of his mind.

What brought me back into peace of mind was the love that the women and others shared for Deepti. It sucks when you wish for someone to care or dive in deeper with you, but instead they have a whole other side to how they see things and don't feel it's worthy to share true feelings. Women become stepping stones to men like Shake, because you can't see them as people if you wish to use them to level up your own confidence. I could run off some clever jokes right now to give Shake a better understanding of just how "less" he truly is but I realize that's not what other women who read this need or probably want. They need someone to say, like Deepti said after she said "I don't" to Shake, you "deserve somebody who knows for sure." I found that person, I'm lucky there in that area of life. It doesn't always come easy, and certain lives aren't for everyone which is why the complexity of it is so amazing and interesting.

I hope the best for Deepti and based on recent Tik Tok videos from Kyle Abrams that quickly feature her in a little visual tease, there might be someone there who will know for sure. And finally, to whoever needs to read it…you're not crazy, you're emotions are valid, and you deserve love and respect.

