With summer coming at us much sooner than most of us realized, HBO is once again offering viewers a look ahead to what's still to come from the cable giant. In the clip below, you'll see scenes from a number of returning shows as well as extended clips from series such as I Know This Much Is True, I May Destroy You, The Third Day, I'll Be Gone in the Dark, The Undoing, and the return of His Dark Materials. But if you've been following our coverage or you've been a regular visitor to our television coverage, then you know which two series have been on our radar for some time now: Lovecraft Country and Perry Mason.

In Lovecraft Country, Koren war vet Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors) joins up with his friend Letitia "Leti" Dandridge (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) for a road trip to find his missing father. Atticus is known for two things: always having a pulp novel in his back pocket and wearing his heart on his sleeve despite the daily injustice of living in the 1950s Jim Crow America. The trio must survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the malevolent spirits that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Perry Mason follows the origins of one of fiction's most legendary criminal defense lawyers, Perry Mason (Rhys). When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason's relentless pursuit of the truth will take him through a fractured city and quite possibly down a pathway towards redemption for himself. Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the city finds itself booming like never before, while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression. Oil, the Olympic Games, the advent of talking pictures, evangelical fervor, and a child kidnapping that goes horrifically wrong all make for a deadly mix.

Joining Vance, Majors, and Smollett-Bell on Lovecraft Country are Aunjanue Ellis, Elizabeth Debicki, Wunmi Mosaku, Michael K. Williams, Jamie Harris, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jamie Neumann, Erica Tazel, and Mac Brandt, and Tony Goldwyn. Adapted from Matt Ruff's novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country stems from Academy Award winner Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, JJ Abrams's Bad Robot, and WBTV. Yann Demange (Top Boy) directs and executive produces the series opener; with Misha Green writing the pilot and serving as showrunner, as well as executive-producing alongside Peele, Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Daniel Sackheim (The Americans, True Detective) is directing the second and third episodes of the series, and will also serve as executive producer.

Based on Erle Stanley Gardner's word, HBO's Perry Mason also stars Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Gayle Rankin, and Lili Taylor. Tim Van Patten (Boardwalk Empire, Game of Thrones) is set to direct, and executive produces alongside showrunners Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, Robert Downey, Jr., and Susan Downey as well as Team Downey's Amanda Burrell, and Joe Horaceck; with Rhys also on board as a producer on the project.