Lucky Hank Season 1 E01 Preview Images; Meet Railton College's Faculty With AMC's Bob Odenkirk-starring series set to premiere on March 19th, here are preview images and a featurette for Lucky Hank.

With Bob Odenkirk's first post-Better Call Saul series for AMC/AMC+, Lucky Hank (previously titled Straight Man), premiering on March 19th, attendees of this year's South By Southwest Film Festival had a chance to get to know Odenkirk's Prof. William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr. early. The midlife crisis tale is set at Railton College and told in the first person by Hank, the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. And now, we have a set of preview images from the first episode to pass along, followed by a look at the faculty line-up at Railton College:

And now, here's your opportunity to "Meet the Professors of Railton College":

Joining Odenkirk is Mireille Enos as Lily Devereaux, Olivia Scott Welch as Julie, Diedrich Bader as Tony Conigula, Sara Amini as Meg Quigley, Cedric Yarbrough as Paul Rourke, and Suzanne Cryer as Gracie DuBois. Guest stars include Alvina August as June Washington-Chen, Arthur Keng as Teddy Washington-Chen, Jackson Kelly as Barto Williams-Stevens, Shannon DeVido as Emma Wheemer, Oscar Nunez, Kyle MacLachlan, Tom Bower, and Chris Diamantopoulos. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer, with AMC & AMC+'s Lucky Hank premiering on March 19th:

"I am thrilled that AMC is embracing the unique scenario and characters in Paul and Aaron's adaptation of 'Straight Man' [show's original title]," Odenkirk shared in a statement at the time that the series order was first announced. "I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in 'Better Call Saul,' and this is another story with a unique dynamic and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for. It's going to be fun to play and watch!" Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley, The Killing) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, The Newsroom), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners. Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire), Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) are executive producers.