Disney Parks Star Wars Micro Galaxy's Edge Falcon Arrives Online

Finish off your Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron by bringing home one of the Disney Parks only exclusive micro squadron ships

Article Summary Disney Parks' Star Wars micro Falcon hits shopDisney, ending third-party markups.

Includes detailed 9" Millennium Falcon model, lights and sounds for immersive play.

Set comes with 4 mini figures: Chewbacca, Vi Moradi, Hondo Ohnaka, R5-P8.

Galaxy’s Edge Falcon features movable parts, available for $59.99 while supplies last.

The Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron from Jazwares continues to grow with new and impressive ships making a landing. Some of these releases have been retailer exclusives, including one that was a Disney Parks exclusive release. Fans who visited Disney's Galaxy's Edge in 2023 might have found the Millennium Falcon (Bat) exclusive vehicle. This set featured four mini figures with Chewbacca, Vi Moradi, Hondo Ohnaka, and the astromech R5-P8. On top of that, the 9" Millennium Falcon had lights and sounds that react to flying the ship around. Other features are a working landing gear, movable turrets, and a cockpit that can hold some of the figures. Well, shopDisney has just dropped this exclusive Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron ship online, combating those third-party sellers. Priced at $59.99, Batuu awaits for who need to complete their Millennium Falcon collection today. These shopDisneyGalaxy's Edge2 exclusive drops usually vanish pretty fast, so get yours while you can.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Millennium Falcon (Batuu)

"Fly to Batuu with the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Galaxy's Edge Millennium Falcon. Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, this 9" vehicle is based on the Corellian freighter that organized the resistance at Black Spire Outpost. Take on the First Order with an opening cockpit, rotating cannons, retractable landing gear, light-up thrusters, motion activated sounds, and much more. Vehicle also includes articulated 1" Vi Moradi, Hondo Ohnaka, Chewbacca, and R5-P8 micro figure accessories, compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron craft."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

9" Millennium Falcon vehicle

Features incredible details and authentic scaling

Motion activated sounds and light-up thrusters

When "flying" the ship by hand, sounds and lights differ when changing direction, diving, lifting up, etc.

Opening cockpit, rotating cannons and retractable landing gear

Back cover lifts away to reveal interior of ship

Includes four articulated 1" micro figure accessories; Vi Moradi, Hondo Ohnaka, Chewbacca, and R5-P8

Figures fit inside ship and cockpit

Officially licensed Star Wars product from Jazwares

As seen at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios

