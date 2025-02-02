Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock S01E10: "Crash Helmets On" Preview: Matty & Sarah Undercover

Matty and Sarah go undercover in this look at CBS & Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S01E10: "Crash Helmets On."

Another week brings another episode of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock – and that means that it's time for another look at what's ahead this season. We've got an official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery for S01E10: "Crash Helmets On," as Matty (Bates) and Sarah (Leah Lewis) team up to go undercover as grandmother and granddaughter to gather some intel on a wrongful death suit. Of course, for a show known to throw some surprises at us, we can't help but arch our eyebrows over that title – there might be a whole lot more meaning to it than we realize.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 10 "Crash Helmets On" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episode 10: "Crash Helmets On" – Matty (Kathy Bates) and Sarah (Leah Lewis) pose as grandmother and granddaughter in order to gather information at a senior living facility facing a wrongful death suit. Written by Lizzie Perrin and Nicki Renna and directed by Jennifer Lynch, here's a look at the promo and image gallery that were released for this week's chapter:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

